HPD arrest log, Feb. 9 to 12

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

——————————————

Noah Arthur Kennedy, 18, Hays, was arrested at 11:47 p.m. Feb. 10 in the 400 block of West Sixth on suspicion of underage purchase of alcohol.

Gery Anthony Graf, 65, Hays, was arrested at 5:01 a.m. Feb. 11 in the 500 block of Pine on suspicion of failure to appear.

Hunter Saige Morrison Delgado, 21, Hays, was arrested at 1:45 a.m. Feb. 11 in the 500 block of West Eighth on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Jacob Allen Lehman, 31, Ellis, was arrested at 12:16 a.m. Feb. 12 in the 800 block of Ash on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

John Crawford Hawkins III, 21, Hays, was arrested at 2:10 a.m. Feb. 11 in the 600 block of Elm on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Tyson Dean Marsh, 19, Hays, was arrested at 10:20 p.m. Feb. 11 in the 100 block of Ash on suspicion of underage purchase/consumption of alcohol.

Erick Ernesto Duran-Martinez, 33, Hays, was arrested at 12:01 p.m. Feb. 11 in the 2300 block of Hall on suspicion of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended.

Delmonte Ross, 25, Wichita, was arrested at 1:55 a.m. Feb. 12 in the 500 block of West Seventh on suspicion of battery on a law enforcement official.

Lisa Marie Staab, 50, Hays, was arrested at 3:59 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 500 block of East 17th on suspicion of theft.

Freddy Wayne Miller, 42, Hays, was arrested at 12:33 p.m. Feb. 12 in the 1400 block of East 29th on suspicion of failure to appear.

Jesse Andrew Stehr, 26, Independence, was arrested at 4:37 p.m. Feb. 11 in the 700 block of Allen on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tristan Lynn McVicker, 20, Hays, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Feb. 10 in the 400 block of West Sixth on suspicion of underage purchase of alcohol.

Zachary Dallas Sanders, 22, Hoisington, was arrested at 1:45 a.m. Feb. 11 in the 500 block of West Eighth on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Edgar Hernandez-Valdez, 22, Hays, was arrested at 3:01 a.m. Feb. 11 in the 200 block of West 11th on suspicion of driving under the infleunce of alcohol or drugs.

Jaime Elizabeth Sherrell, 32, Hays, was arrested at 5:28 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 1400 block of Allen on suspicion of failure to appear.

Steven Andrew Reed, 19, Hays, was arrested at 1:27 a.m, Feb. 10 in the 300 block of West Sixth on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Sanderson, 32, Hays, was arrested at 3:46 a.m. Feb. 9 in the 1700 block of Main on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.