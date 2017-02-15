Friend of the Hays Public Library will have flash book sale

Friends of the Library Flash Book Sale!

Hays, KS 14 February 2017 – The Friends of the Hays Public Library will be holding a flash book sale Thursday, Friday and Sunday in the library’s Schmidt Gallery. Shoppers will be able to fill a bag with books for just $3. Bags will be provided.

The book sale begins Thursday from 5 – 7:30 PM with a preview sale for Friends of the Library members. The book sale continues Friday from 10 AM to 4 PM. Sunday hours are from 1 PM to 4 PM. Along with books, vinyl records and DVDs will be for sale.

For more information, contact the Friends of the Hays Public Library at 785-625-9014 or email friends@hayspublib.org.