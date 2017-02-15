‘First Impressions Matter’ customer service workshop at FHSU

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

A workshop on customer service will be offered in March as part of the spring workshop series from the Management Development Center at Fort Hays State University.

“First Impressions Matter: A Customer Service Workshop” will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March, 1, in the Memorial Union’s Trails Room on the FHSU campus.

This training will assist participants in implementing a service culture within their organizations. The workshop will also help develop individual professional and personal aptitudes in the areas of customer service, telephone etiquette, communication and listening, written and email communication.

Facilitators will be Dr. Stacey Smith, chair of the Department of Applied Business Studies, and Sabrina William, director of the Management Development Center.

Each person who completes the workshop will receive a completion certificate. The cost is $119. Registrations received prior to Feb. 24 are appreciated. Hays Area Chamber of Commerce members are eligible for a 15-percent discount.

Registration is available online at http://www.fhsu.edu/cob/mdc/First-Impressions-Matter/. To learn more about this workshop or receive discount codes, contact Conni Dreher by phone at (785) 628-4121 or by email at cdreher@fhsu.edu.