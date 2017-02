Submitted

Golden Belt Bank has announced the promotion of Brian Cox to assistant vice president of information technology. Cox has served as the network administrator for Golden Belt Bank for over 11 years and brings 19 years of computer systems experience to this role.

Prior to his work with Golden Belt Bank, he served as a systems engineer for the Hutchinson office of Agris Corp. In this position, he designed and installed computer networks for companies throughout the U.S. and Canada.