KHP: Driver falls asleep; 3 hospitalized after I-70 crash

ELLIS COUNTY- Three people were injured in an accident just after 1p.m. on Wednesday in Ellis County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Durango driven by Charley Ruling-Hissun, 80, Greeley, CO., was eastbound on Interstate 70 four miles east of Ellis.

The driver fell asleep and the SUV touched the right shoulder. The driver woke up and over-corrected to the passing lane and then over-corrected again back to the right and went into the south ditch.

Ruling-Hissun and passengers John Charles Freyta, 49, Canyon City, CO., and Tray Eays, 10, Greeley, Co., were transported to Hays Medical Center.

They were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.