🎥 Multi-family housing redevelopment proposed in south Hays

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

A development group that has built three income-qualified housing complexes in Hays hopes to build another one.

The Overland Property Group, Leawood, wants to redevelop the Fort Hays Trailer Park, 615 E. 5th, and construct a 48-unit multi-family apartment complex. The initial plan is to build two and three bedroom units similar to current properties on South Main and near Larks Park.

Assistant Hays City Manager Toby Wood says as part of the process in applying for state low-income housing tax credits, Overland Property Group requires a Resolution of Support from the city.

Overland Property Group has built income-qualified housing in three phases in Hays. Phase 1 in 2006, is on the southeast corner of 5th and Main. Phase 2 in 2010, is across Main Street to the west. Phase 3 in 2012, is immediately north of Larks Park on Fourth Street. The city commission authorized support resolutions for each project. Commissioners also authorized a resolution of support for a failed attempt at a project on East 22nd Street in 2014.

Regarding the new proposed development “The Reserves at Stonepost,” Vice President of Development Matt Gillam wrote in a letter to the city “we have gone to great lengths to find and secure a site in Hays that meets all our stringent qualifications but also is in line with the city’s for responsible new and infill development.” Gillam estimated a $6 million construction cost.

According to Hays City Manager Toby Dougherty, the Fort Hays Trailer Park is “currently in very poor condition and the city has a long history of abating properties on the site that are in violation of our Code of Ordinances.”

City staff is supporting the project calling it “very beneficial to the community” and that it “would greatly enhance the area” in south Hays.

Commissioners will find our more about the housing proposal during their Thu. work session. See the complete agenda here.