TMP splits in Great Bend

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

Girls: TMP 65, Great Bend 36

Boys: Great Bend 47, TMP 40

GREAT BEND, Kan.-The TMP Lady Monarchs used an explosive third quarter to pull away from the Great Bend Lady Panthers on the road, winning 65-36 in Great Bend. TMP held a slim lead after the first quarter, 16-13, and extended it out to 30-20 by halftime. Madyson Koerner paced the way for TMP in the first half with 10 points.

The Lady Monarchs dialed up the intensity in the third quarter outscoring Great Bend 27-10 to take a commanding 27 point win into the fourth quarter and eventually a 29 point win. Koerner finished the game with 16, Megan Koenigsman added 12 and Kayla Vitztum snapped out of a bit of a funk by scoring 21 points including a half-court buzzer beater to end the 3rd Quarter.

Great Bend drops to 10-7 on the year while TMP improved to 16-1 with their 14th straight win. The Lady Monarchs are off until Friday when the travel to Stockton.

ROSE MCFARLAND INTERVIEW



GAME HIGHLIGHTS



The TMP boys dug themselves a first half hole that they never completely recovered from in their 47-40 loss to Great Bend on Tuesday night. TMP scored 10 first quarter points and only three points in the second quarter. The Monarchs trailed 24-13 at the break.

TMP started to feed the ball into Creighton Renz for much of the third quarter and it worked. He was able to tally 8 points in the fourth quarter as TMP closed the lead to 32-28 going to the fourth quarter. This game had all of the makings of another Monarch’ comeback.

TMP was able to take the lead for the first time in the game after a David McFarland three lit the lamp to put the Monarchs up 33-32. Kody Crosby would answer with a three of his own to put Great Bend in front. TMP would lead one more time at 37-35. Great Bend would score 12 of the next 18 points to pick up the seven point victory.

TMP drops to 9-8 overall and will travel to Stockton on Friday night.

JOE HERTEL INTERVIEW



GAME HIGHLIGHTS

