Sunny, breezy Valentine’s Day

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a north wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 28. North wind 7 to 14 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind around 7 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 32. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

ThursdaySunny, with a high near 70. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday NightClear, with a low around 35.

FridaySunny, with a high near 69.