Hays USD 489 welcomes Rice as incoming Roosevelt principal

USD 489

Paula Rice, assistant principal at Hutchinson High School will serve as principal at Roosevelt effective July 1. On Monday, Feb. 13, the USD 489 Board of Education approved personnel transactions, which included the hiring of the new principal. Rice is replacing current principal Lee Keffer, who will retire this year after giving 25 years of service to USD 489.

“We are pleased to have Paula Rice joining the USD 489 family and know she will serve as a successful instructional leader and principal for the Roosevelt staff,” said Superintendent John Thissen.

Currently, Rice serves as one of the assistant principals at Hutchinson High School. Paula obtained her Master Degree in Curriculum and Instruction and Bachelor’s Degree in English Education from Friends University, where she also currently serves as an adjunct professor in the Master of Education program. Paula earned her Master Degree in Building Leadership from Baker University.

Paula and her husband Michael, who is also a teacher, have two grown children and two grandchildren. Paula, Michael, and their son Joshua proudly served in the Army. Michael and Paula are also members of the American Legion. Their daughter Jeannette is currently serving active duty in the Army.

“The welcome to Hays has been overwhelming so far,” said Rice. “Hays has a small-town feel and its obvious how much the community values the education of its children. I’m excited to become a part of that.”

“Hutchinson High School has been wonderful and supportive in my growth in education,” said Rice. “I am committed to giving them 110% throughout the rest of the school year and am excited to come to Hays!”

Rice is ready to hit the ground running beginning July 1 and invites anyone that has questions to contact her after July 1.