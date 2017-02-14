Hays man helps bring softball trophy back to Kansas

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

For those of us who like the champion Kansas City Royals, there is another team out there called the Kansas City Kids that has brought back to Kansas a championship trophy in the game of slow-pitch softball.

The setting is Las Vegas, Nev., September 2016 and the USA Worlds Masters Championship pits 34 teams in the (65 year and older) men’s bracket, including the KC Kids. Larry Sander, 67, Hays, is in the park and on the diamond suited up to give it his best shot. Since the days of Larry Staab (LA Dodgers), Ron Schueler (Atlanta Braves) and Willard Schmidt (St. Louis Cardinals), fans can be proud of another Hays talent in the world of sports.

This game series would come down to the semi-finals, where Arizona, having lost to the Kansas City team in the first round, had a second chance to get to the finals. Arizona came from being down 16 runs to win by one run to get into the finals with the KC Kids. Momentum would be on the side of Arizona, but a 7-0 run by Kansas City would be what brings out the heart in a champion, as the Kids from KC defeated Arizona by 10 runs and brought the trophy back to Kansas along with an impressive championship ring.

Turning the clock back to the early ’60s, Sander left his foot prints on a single Northwest ball diamond on a city block known as Massey Park, at 17th and Allen streets in Hays. Many who spent time there also had the benefit of a swimming pool to cool their active bodies. Sander would concentrate all his efforts on the game of baseball, guarding second base from opponents that thought they could steal bases and score. However, his dreams of playing in the major leagues were dashed by a shoulder injury, but this would not stop his efforts to continue to be active in the sport.

He made his mark with the Hays American Legion baseball program that won State in 1967 and 1968. A graduate of Hays High School, he is quick to credit former softball player, Randy Gottschalk of Hays, as one of the best teammates he had and regrets that Gottschalk had to retire from softball. Sander still plays in the Hays softball league and will continue to play with the KC Kids.

“As long as I can be productive to the team,” he said.

Just maybe for some men, like a fine wine, the older it gets, the better they get. Congratulations to Larry Sander.