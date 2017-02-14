Hays High’s Courtney Molleker signs to play soccer with hometown Tigers

Dustin Armbruster

Courtney Molleker started chasing a dream in the game of soccer at a young age. The dream became focused on Fort Hays State University after the school started their women’s soccer program six years ago. Tuesday, Molleker signed her National Letter of Intent to play for the Tigers. The Hays High senior plays soccer nearly year round including clubs out of Wichita.

Courtney Molleker

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Courtney-Molleker-Audio.mp3

It will be a year of change for Molleker as both Hays High and Fort Hays State have new coaches. Silas Hibbs takes over the girls and boys soccer teams with his first season this spring for the girls. Fort Hays State recently named Blake Reynolds the second coach in the program’s short history. The Tigers reached the Central Regional Final this past season and won the MIAA Regular Season Championship.

New Hays High coach Silas Hibbs plans on leaning on a veteran leader like Courtney to help build leadership in the program from the very top.

Coach Silas Hibbs

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Silas-Hibbs-Molleker.mp3

Former coach Jim Maska has seen Molleker play soccer since she began with the Hays Soccer Club and from the very beginning saw the hard work and skill that sat her apart from the rest.

Jim Maska

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Jim-Maska-Molleker.mp3

The Hays High girl soccer season will begin with a home match on March 16th versus Life Prep out of Wichita. Molleker says she is glad the decision of where to go to school and play soccer is done before the season begins.