Hays High at Abilene (Watch or Listen LIVE) February 14, 2017 by Jeremy McGuire Leave a Comment Hays High vs Abilene Girls 6:00pm Tipoff Hays High vs Abilene Boys 7:30pm Tipoff Click below to listen: