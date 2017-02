By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

A little bit of rain fell in Hays Monday, the first precipitation in February.

An official 0.10” was recorded Feb. 13 at the K-State Agricultural Research Center.

So far in 2017, Hays has received 1.35”. The total amount of snowfall to date for the season is 2.3”.

After a high of 44° Monday, the weather forecast calls for warming temperatures the rest of the week.