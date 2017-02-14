FHSU’s Mohr named MIAA softball Hitter of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State freshman Jeni Mohr has been named the MIAA Softball Hitter of the Week for her efforts at the WT Invitational last weekend in Canyon, Texas.

Over five games, Mohr batted .500 and posted a slugging percentage of .800. She scored seven runs and drove in six, which included a three-run home run. Two of her six RBI came in the 16-14 eight-inning win over Fort Lewis. FHSU finished 1-4 overall in the five games.

Mohr earns the weekly honor along with Pitcher of the Week Kacey Ayers from Southwest Baptist. Ayers posted a 1.17 ERA with 16 strikeouts over 18 innings.