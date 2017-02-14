FHSU alumnus Pitts to speak on MLK legacy in honor of Black History Month

FHSU University Relations

In honor of Black History Month, Fort Hays State University’s office of Inclusion and Diversity Excellence will host FHSU alumnus Curtis Pitts at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the Stouffer Lounge in the Memorial Union.

Pitts will present “Dr. Martin Luther King’s Dreams and Building Sustainable Communities.”

Pitts’ presentation will cover Dr. King’s philosophy of non-violent social change, African American history, and community partnering for better families and schools.

Coretta Scott King, King’s widow, chose Pitts as one of the “Top 10 Up and Coming African American Leaders” in the United States in 1981. He worked and was enrolled at the “Scholars Institute” at King’s Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta.

Pitts served as the president of the Kansas Black Expo of America Inc., was chair of the Topeka Human Relations Commission and chair of the Small and Minority Business Council of Go Topeka and the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce.