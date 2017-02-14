Evelyn Mae Berning, age 83, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, Kansas. Evelyn was born October 6, 1933 in Sterling, Colorado, the daughter of Manuel & Elizabeth Pheiffer Dechant. A resident of Marienthal, Kansas since 1958 moving from Garden City, Kansas, she was a farm wife and homemaker.

Evelyn was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Daughters of Isabella and Alter Society, all of Marienthal, Kansas.

On January 20, 1958 she married Edmund George “Cork” Berning at St. Mary Catholic Church in Garden City, Kansas. Edmund passed away on January 23, 2013 in Leoti, Kansas.

Evelyn’s surviving family includes-

Five Children-

Steve & Debbie Berning- Lakin, Kansas

Carol Berning & Scott Truesdell- Sedgwick, Kansas

Karen Stallbaumer- Wichita, Kansas

Kevin Berning- Marienthal, Kansas

Keith & Ann Berning- Shawnee, Kansas

Eleven Grandchildren-

Kyle & Charlee Berning- Lakin, Kansas

Jessica & Toby Lohman-Fuller- Lakin, Kansas

Tanner Berning- Racine, Wisconsin

Talia & J.D. Goldsmith- Hutchinson, Kansas

Shaina Giesick- Lakin, Kansas

Whitney & Heath Brown- Leoti, Kansas

Cody Stallbaumer- Goddard, Kansas

Kyra Stallbaumer- Wichita, Kansas

Nathan Berning- Shawnee, Kansas

Brooke Berning- Shawnee, Kansas

Maggie Berning- Shawnee, Kansas

Nine great grandchildren-

Cade, Jace & Haley Berning- Lakin, Kansas

Kinzie, Taybree & Joleigh Lohman-Fuller- Lakin, Kansas

Kaden Goldsmith- Hutchinson, Kansas

Parker Campas- Lakin, Kansas

Maddox Brown- Leoti, Kansas

Seven siblings-

Betty & Claude Heath- Leoti, Kansas

Joyce & Leroy York- Fort Worth, Texas

Rosemary & Edwin Wasinger- Scott City, Kansas

Ron & Melody Dechant- Garden City, Kansas

Larry Dechant- Garden City, Kansas

Debra & Ken Robinson- Holcomb, Kansas

Jim & Karen Dechant- Garden City, Kansas

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three siblings including Alex Dechant, Kenny Dechant and Linda Sinclair all of Garden City, Kansas.

Vigil services will be held at 7:00 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Marienthal, Kansas.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am Thursday, February 16, 2017 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Marienthal, Kansas with Father Benjamin Martin officiating.

Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery in Marienthal, Kansas.

Friends may call from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm Tuesday and from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm Wednesday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Leoti, Kansas.

Memorials may be given to the Evelyn M. Berning Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.

Friends may leave condolences to the family through the funeral home website at priceandsons.com