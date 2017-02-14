Evelyn Mae Berning, age 83, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, Kansas. Evelyn was born October 6, 1933 in Sterling, Colorado, the daughter of Manuel & Elizabeth Pheiffer Dechant. A resident of Marienthal, Kansas since 1958 moving from Garden City, Kansas, she was a farm wife and homemaker.
Evelyn was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Daughters of Isabella and Alter Society, all of Marienthal, Kansas.
On January 20, 1958 she married Edmund George “Cork” Berning at St. Mary Catholic Church in Garden City, Kansas. Edmund passed away on January 23, 2013 in Leoti, Kansas.
Evelyn’s surviving family includes-
Five Children-
Steve & Debbie Berning- Lakin, Kansas
Carol Berning & Scott Truesdell- Sedgwick, Kansas
Karen Stallbaumer- Wichita, Kansas
Kevin Berning- Marienthal, Kansas
Keith & Ann Berning- Shawnee, Kansas
Eleven Grandchildren-
Kyle & Charlee Berning- Lakin, Kansas
Jessica & Toby Lohman-Fuller- Lakin, Kansas
Tanner Berning- Racine, Wisconsin
Talia & J.D. Goldsmith- Hutchinson, Kansas
Shaina Giesick- Lakin, Kansas
Whitney & Heath Brown- Leoti, Kansas
Cody Stallbaumer- Goddard, Kansas
Kyra Stallbaumer- Wichita, Kansas
Nathan Berning- Shawnee, Kansas
Brooke Berning- Shawnee, Kansas
Maggie Berning- Shawnee, Kansas
Nine great grandchildren-
Cade, Jace & Haley Berning- Lakin, Kansas
Kinzie, Taybree & Joleigh Lohman-Fuller- Lakin, Kansas
Kaden Goldsmith- Hutchinson, Kansas
Parker Campas- Lakin, Kansas
Maddox Brown- Leoti, Kansas
Seven siblings-
Betty & Claude Heath- Leoti, Kansas
Joyce & Leroy York- Fort Worth, Texas
Rosemary & Edwin Wasinger- Scott City, Kansas
Ron & Melody Dechant- Garden City, Kansas
Larry Dechant- Garden City, Kansas
Debra & Ken Robinson- Holcomb, Kansas
Jim & Karen Dechant- Garden City, Kansas
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three siblings including Alex Dechant, Kenny Dechant and Linda Sinclair all of Garden City, Kansas.
Vigil services will be held at 7:00 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Marienthal, Kansas.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am Thursday, February 16, 2017 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Marienthal, Kansas with Father Benjamin Martin officiating.
Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery in Marienthal, Kansas.
Friends may call from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm Tuesday and from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm Wednesday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Leoti, Kansas.
Memorials may be given to the Evelyn M. Berning Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.
Friends may leave condolences to the family through the funeral home website at priceandsons.com