Ellis Co. Commission honors employees for service anniversaries

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

The Ellis County Commission recognized employees for their years of service to the county at Monday’s commission meeting.

In past years, the commission has recognized employees annually in five-year intervals starting at five years.

Those being recognized included Melvin Kinderknect with Public Works for 35 years and Darrell Younger with Public Works for 30 years.

They also recognized volunteers of the Ellis County Fire Department. Steve Homberg was recognized for 30 years as a member of the fire department.

The employees receive a plaque and a stipend for their service.

Employees were also recognized by the Kansas Association of Counties. They recognize employees in eight-year intervals.

The commission also approved the township financial reports and met in two executive sessions to discuss potential property acquisition. No action was taken.

As the Public Building Commission, commissioners approved a resolution waiving the requirement that the commission use Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. The commission does not have any revenue bond ordinances that require it to conform to those standards.

They also approved a letter with Adams Brown Beren and Ball agreeing to have the accounting firm perform the commission’s audit.