Dale Lynn Samuelson, age 67, of Oakley, passed away Sunday, February 12 2017, at Nebraska Medicine, in Omaha, Nebraska. He was born January 4, 1950, in Colby, to Floyd and Pearl (Scholl) Samuelson. He was an Oakley High School teacher and wrestling coach.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Pearl Samuelson.

Survivors include his wife Lorraine of the home, his sons: Tyler Samuelson (Patty) of Olathe, and Barry (Sarah) of Oakley; sister, Gayla (Larry) Berkgren of Oakley, two brothers: Harley Samuelson of McPherson, and Tim Samuelson of Oakley; and eight grandchildren.

Funeral service: 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 16, 2017 at the Oakley High School Auditorium, Oakley. Visitation: Wednesday February 15, 2017, 4 – 8 p.m. at Buffalo Bill Culture Center, Oakley. Memorials to Oakley Wrestling Club, U.S.D. 274 Oakley High School, and Mantle Cell Lymphoma Society, in care of the Kennedy-Koster Funeral Home, PO Box 221, Oakley, KS 67748.

