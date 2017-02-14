Clara Louise Dubbs passed away at the age of 92 on January 14, 2017 in Ransom, Kansas.

She attended Ransom schools, and graduated from Kansas State, Manhattan, in 1946 with a bachelor’s degree.

She then graduated from Wichita State University with a master in occupational therapy and worked many years in the field.

She loved to travel and she visited most if not all of the 50 states, Europe, Mexico, Ecuador, Paraguay, New Zealand, Fiji, etc.

She faithfully attended the Ransom Mennonite church, and was a philanthropist giving to many noble causes.

She was a loving aunt and sister and she loved to visit her sister Florence, her nephews Leon and Dale, Leon’s wife Salome,

and her great nieces and nephews, Christian, Amy, Jessica Sander and Siena.

She is survived by her sister Florence Roat, her nephew and niece Leon and Salome Roat, and nephew Dale Roat (all of San Jose, California), and her great nieces and nephews Christian Roat, Amy Roat, Jessica Roat, Siena Roat Shumway, and Sander Roat Shumway.

She is now resting in the arms of her Heavenly Father, and his Son Jesus, and we will miss her greatly forever, until we see her again.

Memorial service will be held at Sunday, February 19, 2017, 2:00 p.m. at the First Mennonite Church, Ransom with inurnment in the Ransom Cemetery.