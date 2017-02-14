Charges filed against Kansas man in brutal face stabbing

RENO COUNTY – The suspect in a February 4, stabbing in a vehicle in Hutchinson’s Carey Park was in court Tuesday to hear the formal reading of charges.

Elijah B. Norris, 28, is now charged with aggravated battery- domestic violence, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The victim who had been stabbed multiple times in the head and was bleeding profusely when police arrived was first taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, then transported to Via-Christi St. Francis Regional Medical Center for treatment which included stitches for the five wounds she suffered. There were two children in the vehicle, ages one and three. They were safe and unharmed.

Police located Norris and EMS transported him to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for a laceration to his hand believed to have occurred during the attack.

Officers also found a bloody kitchen knife as well as several small plastic baggies of suspected marijuana believed to be connected to the case. One had blood on it. The total weight being over 25 grams according to the complaint.

Norris has served time in prison for aggravated battery, possession of drugs and burglary and his case now moves to a future waiver-status docket. He remains jailed on a $50,000 Bond.