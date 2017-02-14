Celebrating Music on the Plains bring together choirs from Hays, Garden

By GARRETT SAGER

Hays Post

VICTORIA — “Fun for the whole family,” said an excited Johnny Matlock, choral director at Hays High School.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, the annual Celebrating Music on the Plains, which combines two high schools together for a night of music, will take place at the St. Fidelis Basilica in Victoria.

“We’ve done this exchange concerts for the last five years, so it’s a tradition,” Matlock said.

The event is open and free to the public. Joining Matlock and the Hays High School Chamber Singers (accompanied by Alexis Robinson) is Garden City A Cappella Choir, directed by Jane Vanderhoff and accompanied by Andrew Zoschke

“Absolutely beautiful music in a neat place to perform,” Matlock said. “Very standard but good choral literature.”

According to Matlock, there will be a variety of songs that will be sung as each choir will perform six or seven pieces with the two schools coming together and singing two combined songs as one big choir.

“The ending is really a neat set,” Matlock said.

The two schools combined will be singing The Shepherds Lamb, a piece by Dan Forrest, and Let Everything That Hath Breath, by Jeffery Ames.