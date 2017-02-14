Bank of Hays establishes endowment with HaysMed Foundation

Hays Medical Center

Bank of Hays recently established an endowed fund with the HaysMed Foundation with a gift of $25,000. The Bank of Hays Endowment is a fund in which the gift is permanently invested and the earnings used to provide funding for special projects at the medical center.

“The Bank of Hays is always interested in being involved with projects that benefit the people in our region and the local economy,” said John Clarke, Bank of Hays President. “The Endowment fund that we established will assist departments at HaysMed in obtaining equipment or help fund programs that will improve patient care now and in the future. As a community bank, it is important for us to support quality healthcare close to home.”

“Bank of Hays continually demonstrates its commitment to make Western Kansas a great place to live and do business,” stated Dr. John Jeter, HaysMed President and CEO. “We truly appreciate the generosity of the bank in establishing this endowment. With the cost of providing healthcare continuing to grow, philanthropic support is critical to ensure the best possible medical care continues to be available to our patients.”

Locally owned and managed, Bank of Hays offers full service commercial, agricultural and household banking. The Bank has branches in Hanston (Hanston State Bank), Jetmore (The Farmers State Bank of Jetmore) and Lewis (Bank of Lewis).

The HaysMed Foundation was formed in 1995 and is a charitable, not-for-profit organization whose mission is to support HaysMed. The Foundation, in partnership with donors, seeks to meet both immediate and long- range health care needs of the people of Western Kansas. An 18-member volunteer board guides the efforts of the Foundation. Donations can be sent to the HaysMed Foundation, 2220 Canterbury Drive, Hays, Ks. 67601 or by visiting www.haysmedfoundation.org/donate.