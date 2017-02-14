Abilene sweeps Hays in pair of four point games

Dustin Armbruster

Hays High took back to the road in Abilene on Tuesday night to play one of the few fellow 4A opponents they see all season long. For the girls it was only the second 4A opponent they had played for the boys it was the third of four. The Abilene boys entered the night #7 in 4A-I and Hays boys at #9 in 4A-I.

Girls

Hays 52 – Abilene 56

Hays hit five of their first seven shots and their only three pointer of the quarter to build up an 18-10 lead after the first quarter. The Indians shot 53% in the first half and built their lead to a high of 13 points at 29-16 with 4:32 left in second quarter. The Indians only scored two free throws in the remaining time of the quarter and were outscored by Abilene 11-2, cutting the Hays lead down to 31-27 at halftime.

Highlights

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/HHG-Highlights-2-14-17-Final.wav

Abilene continued their long run through the third quarter outscoring Hays 12-6. The Indians made just one of six shots in the quarter and turned the ball over seven times. Abilene entered the fourth quarter leading 39-37. The Indians scoring drought continued until the final six minutes of the game. Trailing by nine on three occasions, Hays found a 11-4 run to get back with two at 54-52 with 1:13 remaining. Hays would never get closer, but did have a chance with the ball down by three but turned it over. Abilene made just 12 of their final six free throws, but hold on to win 56-52.

Coach Kirk Maska

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Coach-HHG-2-14-17.wav

Savannah Schneider led the Indians with 16, Jaycee Dale scored a career high 15 and Mattie Hutchison added 11. McKenzie Funston led all scoring with 21 for Abilene. Hays falls to 9-8 and have dropped four straight. Abilene is now 12-6.

Boys

Hays 44 – Abilene 48

Each team used a first quarter run to end in a 12-11 score in favor of Hays after the first eight minutes. Abilene opened with a 7-2 run, then Hays answered with a 9-4 run. Neither team gained much traction in the second quarter. Hays led a majority of the quarter with the biggest lead at 16-13. Abilene took a two point lead at 18-16 before Hays scored the final four points of the quarter capped by two Xander Swayne free throws with one and a half seconds left for 20-18 halftime lead.

Highlights

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/HHB-Highlights-2-14-17-Final.wav

Hays opened the second half on a 9-2 run to build their lead to it’s highest at 29-20. Abilene cut the lead down two four twice before the Indians went back up by seven at 35-28. Abilene closed the third quarter and began the fourth on a 15-2 run, taking the lead for good at 43-37. Hays had three shots in the final minute to tie or take the lead, but missed and Abilene made their final four free throws to hold on 48-44.

Coach Rick Keltner

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Coach-HHB-2-14-17.wav

Hays falls to 10-6 on the season and has dropped three games in a row, all against state ranked opponents. Claiborne Kyles led the Indians with 17. Abilene improves to 15-3, led by the 14 of Parker Base.