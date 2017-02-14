FHSU’s Cronin named MIAA men’s Co-Track Athlete of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State junior Decano Cronin has been named the MIAA Men’s Co-Track Athlete of the Week on Tuesday (Feb. 14). He shares the honor this week with distance runner Vincent Kiprop from Missouri Southern.

Cronin set a new FHSU record in the 800 meters by running a time of 1:50.27 at the Concordia Invitational in Seward, Neb. Due to the track size, the time was converted down to 1:48.72 giving him an automatic qualifying mark and the second-fastest time in the nation. He won the event, but teammate Brett Meyer was right on his heels, who also ran an automatic qualifying time. That gives FHSU two of the three runners nationally to post automatic qualifying times in the 800 this season. Cronin already has set four new individual records at FHSU for the indoor season in the mid-distances after transferring to FHSU at the beginning of the spring semester.

At Pittsburg State, Vincent Kiprop broke his own 3000-meter record by more than 13 seconds as he placed second with a time of 8:04.04. That mark ranks second nationally, and tops in the MIAA.

Bryan Burns of Missouri Southern earned the Field Athlete of the Week award for his efforts in the shot put and weight throw this past week.

FHSU Athletics