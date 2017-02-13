Win two FREE tickets to see Joey Alexander at the Stieffel

Hays Post wants to send YOU to see child prodigy Joey Alexander at the Stieffel Theatre in Salina on Feb. 26.

From the Stieffel:

After first encountering the piano at the age of six, Joey Alexander was quickly playing jazz standards from his father’s record collection by ear. Born on the island of Bali, this 13-year-old jazz prodigy is now wowing audiences all over the world, including star-studded galas in New York City for Jazz at the Lincoln Center, the Jazz Foundation of America at the Apollo, and the 2016 Grammy Awards, where he was also a winner. In 2015, Joey Alexander released his debut album “My Favorite Things,” with tunes from Coltrane to Rodgers & Hammerstein, infusing these classics with his own youthful spirit and improvisatory verve. From his impressionistic introduction to “Giant Steps” to the spirited interplay with his bandmates on “It Might As Well Be Spring,” to his remarkable rendition of “Over the Rainbow,” Joey Alexander proves himself a true and distinctive jazz professional, far beyond his 13 years.

To enter for a chance to win two FREE tickets, email admin@hayspost.com. Enter STIEFFEL in the subject line.