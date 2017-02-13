Thelma Ann (Racette) Beckman, 90, of Oakley, died Friday, February 10, 2017. She was born May 28, 1926, in Sheridan County, KS, to William and Mary (Chavey) Racette. Thelma went to grade school south of Campus, KS, then attended Grinnell High School, graduating in 1944. She then earned her teaching certificate at St. Mary’s College, in Salina and taught for one year at the Hackberry School, south of Quinter and then one year at a country school north of Grainfield. On July 30, 1946, after his return from the service, Thelma married her high school sweetheart, Durwood George “Swede” Beckman. To this union thirteen children were born. Thelma was a homemaker and later a mail carrier for 16 years. She enjoyed playing cards and games, quilting, fishing, camping and practical jokes. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Angelus Daughters of Isabella, St. Joseph Altar Society and the Grinnell VFW Auxiliary. Her home was always open to family, friends and strangers.

Thelma was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son Douglas; daughter Marsha Brockman; daughter-in-law Brenda Beckman; granddaughter Belinda; brothers, Wilcid, Gerald, Luke and George; sisters, Rita Ribordy, Ruth Baalman and Delores Adams.

She is survived by her six sons, Reginald (Patti Long), Norton, KS, Michael (Carol), Grinnell, KS, Joseph (Ilene), Oakley, KS, Thomas (Caryl), Ellinwood, KS, Paul, Oakley and Christopher, Oakley; five daughters, LaVonne (Rick) Dingey, Atwood, KS, Coleen Reams (Dr. Stuart Poticha), Hilton Head, SC, Sandra (Kate Clouston) Beckman, Ness City, KS, Barbara Tuck, Ness City and Michele (Erik) Howell, Sharon Springs, KS; daughter in-law, Melanie Beckman, Holyrood, KS and son in-law, Barney Brockman, Leavenworth, KS; brothers, Wilbur (Janice) Racette, Oakley and Daniel (Betty) Racette, Colby, KS; sisters, Betty Zimmerman, Goodland, KS; Phyllis (Augustine) Zerr, Quinter, KS, Geneva (Dennis) Robben, Des Moines, IA and Harriet Schroeder, Bristow, OK; 41 grandchildren; 58 great grandchildren and 2 on the way and 9 great-great grandchildren and 2 on the way.

Visitation is 5-7:00 p.m. Monday, February 13, 2017 with a Vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Baalmann Mortuary, Oakley. Funeral Mass is at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Oakley with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the church or Logan County Manor, in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 204, Oakley, KS 67748. For condolences or information visit www.baalmannmortuary.com