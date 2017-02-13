Oscar Honas, age 80, of Ellis, passed away Friday, February 10, 2017 at Trego Lemke Long Term Care in WaKeeney, Kansas. He was born May 27, 1936 in Ellis, Kansas to Ed and Agnes (Steckline) Honas. He graduated from Ellis High School in 1954. On May 9, 1955 he married Betty (Gaschler) in Ellis, Kansas.

Oscar retired from Union Pacific Railroad where he was a brakeman and conductor for 37 years. After his retirement he worked for Fischer Liquor store in Ellis and the Ellis Recreation Commission. He was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Ellis. Oscar was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed KU Basketball and above all else he was a proud husband, father and especially grandfather enjoying attending his grandchildren’s activities.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty of Ellis; a son, Stan “Buck” Honas of Ellis, a daughter, Sandy Honas of Ellis; his grandchildren, Molly Kohl (Jamie) of Cape Coral, Florida, Cody Honas (Megan) of WaKeeney, Kansas, Devin Jacques (Shelby) of Ellis and Brady Jacques of Ellis; great grandchildren, Jamison and Jett Kohl of Cape Coral, Florida, Hunter, Breckyn and Brielle Honas of Wakeeney and Johanna Jacques of Ellis; a brother, Art Honas of Ellis and a sister, Delores Schmeidler of Hays.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter-in-law, Julie Honas and his brothers and sisters, Joe, Rudy, Ernie, Frank, Clarence, Eddie, Irene, Glen and two infant brothers, Edward and John.

Funeral services will be be 10 AM Tuesday, February 14, 2017 with a rosary service at 9:30 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ellis. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to be used according to the wishes of the family to be designated at a later date.

Arrangements in care of Keithley Funeral Chapel 400 E 17th street Ellis, Kansas 67637.

Condolences may be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or emailed to keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com