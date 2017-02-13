Mary Ann Widoe, 94, Hays, died Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at Via Christi Village Long Term Care.

She was born August 21, 1922 in Hays the daughter of George and Elizabeth (Burkhart) Widoe. After graduating high school and business school, she became a secretary with Skelly Oil in Kansas City. Later, she worked at Swanson’s women’s store on the Country Club Plaza. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Kansas City, Missouri for many years. She was a seamstress, enjoyed gardening and flowers, and loved to travel abroad and come back to Hays during the holidays.

Survivors include Marilyn Mathias, Carol Sue “Susie” Berger and husband Bill, and Ernest “Ernie” Tallman, all of Hays, Fr. Gilmary Tallman of Victoria, Rose Bowers of Nebraska, and Mary Wentworth of Shawnee Mission.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister; Lillian Widoe.

A memorial service will be held at 10:15 am on Friday, February 17, 2017 at St. John’s Chapel at Via Christi Village. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. Memorials are suggested to The Capuchin Franciscan friars of the Province of Mid-America, in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com