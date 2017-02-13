Marie O. Coronado was born March 4, 1930, in Las Vegas, New Mexico. She passed away February 9, 2017, at Decatur Health Systems in Oberlin, Kansas, at the age of 86.

Marie grew up in Denver, Colorado. She attended a Catholic grade school and high school, graduating in 1948.

Marie was a very loving and devoted mother of six children. She worked many years as a waitress and worked hard to make a home for her family and provide what they needed.

She dearly loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; loved to garden and can everything under the sun; and loved to read her Bible.

In 2006 Marie moved to Oberlin to be near granddaughter, Lauren and her family. During this time, Marie attended the United Church of Oberlin.

She is survived by three daughters, Yolanda and Jack Hennings of Dubuque, IA, Georgette Beaman of Dubuque, IA, and Marina Fisher of Fort Morgan, CO; 18 grandchildren: Adrian Montoya, Patrick Montoya Jr., Henry Montoya, Tiffany Valentine, Lauren Willis, Zane Little, Chris Little, Tristen Davis, Michael Weston, Nanette Sullivan, Brandy Koch, Tammy Wood, Chaz Plaggemeyer, Ben Beaman Jr., Amy Coronado, Amber Coronado, Forest Coronado and Travis Bernall; and 13 great-grandchildren: Hannah, Emily, Kayla Raiden and Jaiden Willis; Braydon and Jayce Little; Terri Haines; Joshua Sprague; Cole and Destini Crook; Kaleb Northouse and Memphis Koch.

Marie was preceded in death by three sons, Patrick Montoya, Henry Cisneros and Dale Coronado; grandson, Zach Coronado; and granddaughter, Tabitha Wood.