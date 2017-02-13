LaVeta Carol Schneider, 76, passed away on February 11, 2017 at the Grisell Memorial Hospital in Ransom, Kansas. She was born November 21, 1940 in Ness County, Kansas the daughter of Chester and Mary (Ummel) Rider.

She was a homemaker and a member of the United Methodist Church, Ransom. She married Vernon Schneider on December 10, 1957, in Juarez, Mexico. He survives.

Other survivors include son, Troy Schneider of Ransom; daughters, Debbie Jensen, and her husband, Jeff, of Hillsboro, Kansas and Tammy Knight and her husband, Walter, of Shawnee, Kansas; sisters, Wanda Pierce of Wichita and Becky Petrosky of Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Bryan, Christopher, Tyler, Cody, Caytlin, and many adopted grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Keith Rider and sister, Doris Brown.

Memorial Service will be on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, 11:00 AM, at the United Methodist Church, Ransom, Kansas. Burial in the Ransom Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to the American Heart Association and the American Diabetes Association.