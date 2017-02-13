Hays Post

Hays (KS)

HPD Activity Log Feb. 10-12

The Hays Police Department responded to 13 animal calls and 23 traffic stops Fri., Feb. 10, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Drug Offenses-300 block W 6th St, Hays; 1:10 AM
Animal At Large–100 block E 18th St, Hays; 10:15 AM
MV Accident-Private Property–600 block E 6th St, Hays; 11:02 AM
Stalking–1900 block MacArthur Rd, Hays; 11:10 AM
Document Service–700 block E 6th St, Hays; 11:50 AM
Theft (general)–100 block W 6th St, Hays; 2/9 9:30 PM; 2/10 12:30 PM
Shoplifting–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 11:27 AM
Animal At Large–100 block E 18th St, Hays; 1:56 PM
Phone/Mail Scam–3300 block Lincoln Dr, Hays; 2/9 1:13 PM; 2/10 3:50 PM
Theft (general)–400 block Riley St, Hays; 9/1/16
Assault–500 block E 6th St, Hays; 3:12 PM
Lost Animals ONLY–1300 block Fairground Rd, Hays; 3:11 PM
Lost Animals ONLY–1700 block Felten Dr, Hays; 3:20 PM
Drug Offenses–1700 block Pine St, Hays; 4:15 PM
Animal At Large–400 block E 11th St, Hays; 5 PM
Found/Lost Property–2900 block Sherman Ave, Hays; 6:43 PM
Lost Animals ONLY–1700 block Agnes Dr, Hays; 7:13 PM
Suspicious Activity–1000 block E 8th St, Hays; 10:36 PM
Disturbance – Noise–300 block E 7th St, Hays; 11:07 PM
Underage Possession of CMB/LIQ–400 block W 6th St, Hays; 11:30 PM
Assist – Other (not MV)–3700 block Country Ln, Hays; 11:38 PM
Underage Possession of CMB/LIQ–400 block W 6th St, Hays; 11:47 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 5 animal calls and 22 traffic stops Sat., Feb. 11, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Disturbance – Noise–200 block W 4th St, Hays; 12:05 AM
Minor in Possession of CMB/LIQ–700 block Elm St, Hays; 12:09 AM
Disorderly Conduct–500 block W 8th St, Hays; 1:40 AM
Disorderly Conduct–600 block Elm St, Hays; 2:05 AM
Unwanted Person–400 block W 6th St, Hays; 2:12 AM
Driving Under the Influence–Hays; 2:43 AM
Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–100 block E 7th St, Hays; 2:49 AM
Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–500 block Pine St, Hays; 4:38 AM
Lost Animals ONLY–4100 block Covenant Dr, Hays; 8:27 AM
Driving While Suspended/Revoked–3500 block Vine St, Hays; 8:42 AM
Found/Lost Property–700 block E 7th St, Hays; 11:06 AM
Criminal Damage to Property–400 block W 8th St, Hays; 2/10 9:45 PM; 2/11 11:30 AM
Animal At Large–200 block W 6th St, Hays; 11:48 AM
Drug Offenses–2300 block Hall St, Hays; 11:45 AM; 12:20 PM
Mental Health Call–2800 block Indian Trl, Hays; 12:19 PM
Criminal Damage to Property–300 block E 12th St, Hays; 1:11 PM
Abandoned Vehicle–2700 block Sherman Ave, Hays; 2:20 PM
Animal At Large–16th and Ash St, Hays; 2:22 PM
MV Accident-Private Property–2300 block Donald Dr, Hays; 3:35 PM
Drug Offenses–200 block E 8th St, Hays; 4:32 PM
Disturbance – Noise–300 block W 6th St, Hays; 5:10 PM
MV Accident-Private Property–400 block E 23rd St, Hays; 6:38 PM
Criminal Transport–1300 block Kansas Highway 264, Larned; 7:29 PM
Disturbance – Noise–400 block W 7th St, Hays; 8:52 PM
Juvenile Complaint–2300 block E 13th St, Hays; 9:59 PM
Underage Possession of CMB/LIQ–100 block Ash St, Hays; 9:58 PM
Disturbance – Noise–2500 block Indian Trl, Hays; 10:22 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 1 animal call and 18 traffic stops Sun., Feb. 12, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Disorderly Conduct–800 block Ash St, Hays; 12:16 AM
Battery on LEO–500 block W 7th St, Hays; 1:54 AM
Disturbance – General–900 block Walnut St, Hays; 2:06 AM
Urinating in Public–700 block Elm St, Hays; 2:20 AM
Theft (general)–900 block Walnut St, Hays; 2:27 AM
Found/Lost Property–700 block E 8th St, Hays; 9:37 AM
Create Public Nuisance–300 block W 6th St, Hays; 11:56 AM
Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–1400 block E 29th St, Hays; 12:16 PM
Open Door/Window–1300 block Holmes Rd, Hays; 12:37 PM
Found/Lost Property–400 block E 17th St, Hays; 1:49 PM
Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–100 block E 4th St, Hays; 5:01 PM
Found/Lost Property–400 block Elm St, Hays; 4:36 PM
Mental Health Call–3500 block Vine St, Hays; 7:27 PM
Burglary/residence–200 block W 6th St, Hays; 1 AM; 4 AM
Custody Dispute–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 10:01 PM

