Florida Sex Offender Pleads Guilty To Child Porn in Kansas

WICHITA – A registered sex offender who has been living in Wichita pleaded guilty Monday to distributing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said.

Jeremy Michael Schmidt, formerly known as Jeremy Michael Davis, 41, Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography. In 2013, Schmidt was convicted in Florida on a possession of child pornography charge and registered as a sex offender under the name Jeremy Michael Davis. He later changed his name to Jeremy Michael Schmidt.

Schmidt came to the attention of investigators in Wichita when they received four separate Cyber Tipline Reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators identified emails in which Schmidt provided links to child pornography.

Sentencing is set for May 1. He faces a penalty of not less than 15 years and not more than 40 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000