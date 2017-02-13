FHSU students awarded Fischli-Wills Memorial scholarships

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

Eleven Fort Hays State University students received Fischli-Wills Memorial scholarships for the 2016-2017 academic year.

The Fischli-Wills Memorial Scholarship is a $3,000-per-semester scholarship open to FHSU students in good academic standing studying any curriculum. Preference is given to first-time freshman and returning students from Phillips, Norton and Graham counties.

The scholarship is renewable provided recipients maintain full-time standing and a GPA of at least 3.0.

Recipients, with classifications, majors and high schools, are listed by hometown.

Almena (67622): Brianna Martin, a freshman majoring in English, is a 2016 Northern Valley High School graduate.

Glade (67639): Killette Keeten, a sophomore majoring in art, is a 2015 Phillipsburg High School graduate.

Hill City (67642): Emily Brack, a junior majoring in nursing, is a 2014 Hill City High School graduate.

Lenora (67645): Christie Gellatly, a junior majoring in biology, is a 2014 Hill City High School graduate.

Logan (67646): Whitney Mulder, a senior majoring in nursing, is a 2013 Logan High School graduate.

Norton (67654): Sierra Black, a senior majoring in nursing, is a 2013 Norton High School graduate.

Nathan Felton, a senior majoring in psychology, is a 2009 Norton High School graduate.

Phillipsburg (67661): Michaela Gower, a graduate student majoring in education administration, is a 2013 Phillipsburg High School graduate.

Mindy Gower, a junior majoring in elementary education, is a 2015 Phillipsburg High School graduate.

Elizabeth Leidig, a freshman majoring in communication sciences and disorders, is a 2016 Phillipsburg High School graduate.

Raegan Vanderplas, a senior majoring in elementary education, is a 2012 Phillipsburg High School graduate.