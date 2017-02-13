Esther Maher, 92, a longtime resident of Great Bend, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at Almost Home, Inc., surrounded by her family. Esther, daughter of Anthony J. and Rosa Dreiling Pfeifer, was born on Jan. 29, 1925, in Victoria. She was united in Holy Matrimony to Donald Maher on Nov. 7, 1949, at Victoria. Donald preceded her in death on Feb. 4, 1997. Esther was a devout life-long Catholic and an active member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Patrick’s Church.

Before being a homemaker, she worked at First National Bank in Victoria, Chandler National Bank in Lyons, and First National Bank in Great Bend. In 1975, Esther began pursuing art, taking classes at Barton County Community College where she continued taking classes until she was nearly 90 years old. She enjoyed many media, including watercolor, ceramics, jewelry, wood carvings and pressed flowers. Esther was an avid Bridge player and enjoyed playing with friends and family until shortly before her death. Throughout her life, Esther volunteered her time towards many endeavors, including being a Cub Scout Den Mother and volunteering at Argonne Rebels Bingo Hall.

The family wishes to extend thanks to the staff at Almost Home, Inc., in Great Bend for the exceptional care they provided Esther in her final days.

Esther is survived by her children, Debra and John Jorgensen of Wichita, Pamela and Richard Burgett of Santa Margarita, Calif., Donna Becker of Great Bend, and Robert Maher of Santa Margarita, Calif.; nine grandchildren, Nicole Nix, Sarah Walker, Levi Burgett, Joni Lindahl, Ashley McGrath, Zachary Becker, Jana Winkelbauer, Megan Burgett, and Jordyn Kennedy; 13 great-grandchildren; her siblings Robert “Bobby” Pfeifer of Hays, Albertine “Tini” Rajewski of Victoria and Wilma VonLintel of Victoria; numerous nieces and nephews; and many wonderful friends.

Altar Society Rosary will be at 4 p.m., and Vigil service will be at 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with Father Don Bedore celebrating. Burial will be in Great Bend Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with Holy Family School Endowment or Heartland Cancer Patient Care and Support Endowment Fund or Barton Community College Foundation for the benefit of the Art Department, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.