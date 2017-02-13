Eleanor Jean Boyle, and twin brother Edward, were born July 18, 1938, in Iowa City, Iowa, the children of Glen and Jeanette (Boyde) Snyder. Eleanor passed away unexpectantly on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, in Monroe, Washington, while visiting family. She was 78 years of age.

Eleanor and her 10 siblings grew up in Bedford, Iowa. She attended elementary and high schools in Bedford.

On October 29, 1955, Eleanor married Edward Walston in Bedford, where they made their home. Four children were born to their union, Vickie, Brenda, Curtis and Mechele.

Eleanor was a very loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed family gatherings and was very proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Edward preceded her in death.

In 1969 Eleanor married former husband, John Boyle. He was the father of four children, Mark, Matt, Angie and Tim.

Eleanor spent many years as a nurse at the Elwood Care Center in Elwood, Nebraska, and also operated a ceramic shop out of her home called EB Ceramics. She moved to Oberlin in 2007 and was a member of the United Church of Oberlin, Modern Woodmen, and Golden Age Center. Eleanor enjoyed her retirement by playing cards and traveling to visit family across Nebraska, Arizona and Washington. She was an avid reader and wonderful cook.

Survivors include four children, Vickie and Karl Sillers of Monroe, WA, Brenda Amundson of Port Angelus, WA, Curtis and Chris Walston of Oberlin, and Mechele and Dave Keil of Omaha, NE; two brothers, Leo and Donna Sue Snyder of Wilcox, AZ, and Edward (Eleanor’s twin) and Cathy Snyder of Ellensberg, WA; three sisters, Ferne Mingus of Lincoln, NE, Donna Mae Pittman of Bedford, IA, and Betty and Larry Cook of Glenwood, IA; eight grandchildren: Mykala, Levi, Travis, Traci, Curtis, Randi, Desirae and Shelby; twelve great-grandchildren: Cameron, Savannah, Noah, Kade, Sophie, Charlotte, K.J., Jackson, Mataya, Dayton, Dawson and Creed; many nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; infant son, John Eric Boyle; parents; three brothers, Harold, Don and Paul Snyder; two sisters, Lucille McCandless and Ruth Longfellow; and great-grandson, Teagan Gish.

Funeral Service: Monday, February 13th at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home in Oberlin with Pastor Gordon Pettibone officiating

Visitation: Monday from 8:00 a.m. until service time

Memorial Fund: Eleanor Boyle Memorial Fund