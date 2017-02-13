Dudley J. Fryman, 72, died Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City.

He was born June 22, 1944 in Topeka, KS to Jess and Maxine (Marney) Fryman. The family moved to Casper, Wyoming in 1947 and he spent his childhood through age 15 there until the family returned to Rossville, KS where he then finished high school.

After high school, Dudley attended Fort Hays State Teachers College in Hays, KS where he majored in Physical Science and played for the Fort Hays State Division II football team. He graduated in 1968 with a Bachelor’s of Science and a Master’s of Science in 1976.

Dudley spent 40 years as an educator in the state of Kansas. He began his career in McCracken, KS teaching high school science including General science, Biology, Chemistry and Physics. After two years, he moved to Paola, KS where he taught science at Paola Middle School for two years and then transferred to Shawnee Mission School District where he spent two years teaching at Milburn Junior High School. In 1974, Dudley joined the western Kansas community of Garden City and continued his career with USD 457. He spent the next 31 years serving the community as a physical science and math teacher at both Abe Hubert and Kenneth Henderson. In addition to his classroom duties, Dudley coached football, basketball, track and baseball as well as sponsoring numerous activities and groups including Science Olympiad. He served as the District Science Fair coordinator as well as Science Curriculum Department Head. After retiring from USD 457 in 2005, Dudley wasn’t quite done with the classroom and moved to Ingalls High School where he taught General Science and Biology until fully retiring from education in 2008.

Dudley was a member of professional organizations including Garden City Educators Association (GCEA), Kansas National Educators Association (KNEA), National Education Association (NEA), and Kansas Association for Teachers of Science (KATS) where he held the office of President.

Outside of education, he was a member of Kansas Western Horsemen Association (KWHA). He served as parent, board member, judge, and two terms as President in the early 1980’s. He continued to follow his children’s interests by coaching in Garden City baseball leagues from 1992-2002.

In retirement, he found enjoyment in photography and combined it frequently with his avid love of fishing always coming home with more photos than fish. He was a proud supporter of area parks and facilities. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

He married Pansy Callaway in 1968 at Protection, KS.

Survivors include his wife of the home, daughter Sherry Robertson of Elkhart, KS; daughter Lynnlea Anderson (Jason) of Garden City, KS; son Kirby Fryman (Ashley) of Wichita, KS; and son Kenyon Fryman of Wheat Ridge, CO. Grandchildren include Rhett and Shea Robertson; Rylan and Brody Anderson; Hudson, Weston, and Colton Fryman. He is also survived by nieces, a nephew, and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents and sister.

Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 18th at the First United Methodist Church. Memorials are suggested to FHSU Foundation with Kansas Wetlands Education Center (KWEC) listed in the memo in care of Price and Sons Funeral Home 620 N. Main St. Garden City, Kansas 67846.