Cloudy, wet Monday

Today A chance of snow showers before 9am, then a chance of rain showers, snow showers, and sleet between 9am and 11am, then a chance of rain showers after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 47. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.

TuesdaySunny, with a high near 53. North wind 8 to 15 mph.

Tuesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 27. North northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

WednesdaySunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday NightClear, with a low around 32.