Kansas woman dies after ejected when SUV rolls

COMANCHE COUNTY – A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 7:30p.m. on Saturday in Comanche County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Tahoe driven by Peggy Lee Snodgrass, 62, Ashland, was eastbound on U.S. 160 two miles west of Protection.

The driver swerved into the ditch to miss a deer in the road.

The SUV rolled and the driver was ejected. The SUV came to rest about 20 feet from the driver body.

Snodgrass was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Wilkinson’s Funeral Home Buffalo, OK. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.