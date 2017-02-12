Hays undergrads among research presenters to state legislature

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

Fort Hays State University students will join their peers in Topeka from other Kansas Board of Regents public four-year universities for the annual Kansas Undergraduate Research Day at the Capitol.

Participating students will present their research projects to legislators and the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the Capitol rotunda. The exhibit demonstrates the unique opportunities undergraduate and graduate students have to participate with faculty members in research at Regents universities.

Work from up to 40 Kansas undergraduate students representing each of the state’s eight public, four-year institutions will be featured. This event also emphasizes higher education’s role in developing educated citizens and preparing a workforce with the necessary skills to further the economic growth of the state.

FHSU undergraduate student presenters are listed alphabetically. The first-named students are the lead investigators on the projects.

Chelsea Marcotte, Hays senior, is a psychology major. Her presentation is “Attitudes Toward Law Enforcement Officers Seeking Mental Health Treatment.” Her co-investiagor is Andrea Jamiel, Coshockton, Ohio, senior, who is also a psychology major. Dr. Trey Hill, assistant professor of psychology, is the research mentor.

Madison Bainter, Hays senior, is a criminal justice major. Her presentation is “Understanding the Impact of Participation in Religious Activities for Reducing Criminality and Incarceration.” Casey Higgins, McPherson junior majoring in justice studies, is the co-investigator and Dr. Tamara Lynn, assistant professor of criminal justice, is the research mentor.

Carol Whaley, Baldwin City senior, is a geoscience major. Her presentation is “Using Geochemical Data to Determine the Influence of Elemental Content and Mineralogical Composition Within the Cherokee Basin in Southeast Kansas.” Andrew Christiano, Vancouver, Wash., graduate student, is the co-investigator. Dr. Hendratta Ali, associate professor of geosciences, is the research mentor.

Luke Rijfkogel, Hays senior, is a geoscience major. His presentation is “Characterization of Cyclotherms in the Eastern Edge of the Cherokee Basin.” Muhammad Karim, Bangladesh graduate student, is co-investigator. Dr. Ali is the research mentor.

Megan Bergstrom, Lindsborg junior, is an agriculture major. His presentation is “Pig Growth and Development Based on Differing Swine Rations.” Kacey Rieger, Powhattan, is the co-investigator. Dr. Robert Keener, assistant professor of agriculture, is the research mentor.

For more information, contact Leslie Paige, in FHSU’s Office of Scholarship and Sponsored Projects, by phone, (785) 628-4349, or by email, lpaige@fhsu.edu.