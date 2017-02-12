FHSU baseball completes sweep of New Mexico Highlands

HAYS, Kan. – The Fort Hays State baseball team completed the sweep of New Mexico Highlands Sunday afternoon inside Larks Park, topping the Cowboys 18-8 in seven innings. The Tigers improved to 3-3 on the year after stringing together 16 hits for the second-consecutive game, while NMHU remains winless at 0-6 this season.

Six Tigers recorded multiple hits in the win, led by Jake Lanferman’s 4-for-4 day at the plate. The sophomore scored three runs while driving in three more, tallying a pair of extra-base hits including his first home run of the season. Dayton Pomeroy homered for the third time in as many days, finishing 2-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored. Ty Redington scored four runs, reaching base with two hits, one walk and one hit by pitch.

Fort Hays State never trailed in the game, jumping out to a 2-0 lead two pitches into the bottom of the first. Redington was beaned with the first delivery before Nick Hammeke sent the second pitch soaring over the fence in left. The Tigers added two more runs in the inning after a Lanferman double and a pair of walks loaded the bases for Clayton Basgall. The second baseman delivered a sacrifice fly to right before Pomeroy came in to score on a throwing error on a botched pick-off attempt later in the frame.

The Cowboys got one run back in the second with a solo home run, but FHSU added two more in the bottom half to extend the lead to 6-1. Jared Bogosian led off with a double to the gap in left center before two walks loaded the bases. Lanferman drove in the first run with a single to left before Pomeroy drove home Redington with a sacrifice fly to center.

After Highlands closed within 6-5 with three runs in the third and another in the fourth, Lanferman drove a one-out home run to straightaway center to put the Tigers in front by two.

The Cowboys tied things up in the top of the fifth with a two-run home run, but the Tigers responded by scoring seven runs and sending 11 to the plate in the home half of the inning. NMHU committed three errors in the inning and gave up five Tiger hits. Bryce Witchurch reached on an error to open the frame, followed by four-straight singles from Ryan Imber, Bogosian, Redington and Hammeke. Cody Starkel delivered a double to center to score another run before Basgall drove one in with an RBI groundout.

The Tigers extended the lead to 17-7 in the sixth after a leadoff walk and a double from Redington put runners in scoring position for Lanferman. The center fielder legged out an infield single deep in the hole at short, scoring Trevor Hughes. Pomeroy extended the lead to double figures with a two-run bomb to left field.

After the Cowboys put together one run to extend the game in the top of the seventh, Basgall helped the Tigers walk off in the bottom half with an opposite-field home run to right, tallying his third RBI of the day.

Easton Palmer (1-0) earned the win in his first collegiate pitching appearance, striking out two and walking two while giving up an unearned run in 1.1 innings of work. Redshirt-senior Justin Hersch started on the bump for the Tigers, tossing 2.2 innings and giving up four runs while striking out one.

The Tigers will return to the diamond Wednesday (Feb. 15) to face off with Oklahoma-Panhandle State at 2 p.m.

FHSU Sports Information