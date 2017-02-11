Upcoming workshop to know the 10 Signs of Alzheimer’s disease

EL CO EXTENSION

In the U.S., 1 in 3 senior citizens dies with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia. Alzheimer’s is the 6th leading cause of death and accounts for 60 to 80% of all dementia cases.

While there currently is no cure for Alzheimer’s, it is valuable to be aware of the common warning signs of the disease and seek early medical evaluation and diagnosis if there is concern for yourself or a loved one.

This free Extension presentation by Jamie Rathbun, Midway District agent, will review the 10 signs of Alzheimer’s disease and the benefits of early detection. Bring a lunch to enjoy during the program, if desired.

The meeting will be held Wed., Feb. 15 at 12 p.m. in the Ellis County Extension Office meeting room, 601 Main Street, Hays.

Please register in advance for this program at the Ellis County Extension Office, (785) 628-9430, or el@listserv.ksu.edu to ensure adequate materials. A minimum attendance is needed to hold this program.