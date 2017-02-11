Tigers hold off Central Oklahoma for fourth straight win

By GERARD WELLBROCK

Hays Post

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State raced out to a 20-point first half lead then held on as Central Oklahoma pulled within four with just over four minutes to play. The Tigers hit nine of their final 10 free throws and won 72-62 Saturday afternoon at Gross Coliseum four their fourth straight win.

Mark Johnson Postgame Interview

Kyler Kinnamon Postgame Interview

Game Highlights

The Tigers (15-8, 9-6 MIAA) held Central Oklahoma to 17-percent shooting in the first half and led 37-17 late in the first half. UCO (14-9, 9-6 MIAA) hit 11 of their first 13 shots in the second half including all three of their 3-point attempts to get back in the game.

Rob Davis led the Tigers with 25 points. Kyler Kinnamon added 13.

Central Oklahoma was led by Marquis Johnson who had 16 and Jake Hammond who scored 15 and pulled down a career-high 14 rebounds.