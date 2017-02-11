Tiger baseball outlasts New Mexico Highlands

HAYS, Kan. – The Fort Hays State baseball team picked up its second-consecutive win Saturday afternoon (Feb. 11) with a 12-10 shootout victory over New Mexico Highlands. By picking up the win, the Tigers improve to 2-3 on the season while the Cowboys drop to 0-5.

Every Tiger that went to the plate picked up a hit. Trevor Hughtes had a career day with the stick, going 3-for-4 with four RBI, two runs scored and a walk. Junior transfer Dayton Pomeroy also turned in a solid performance, recording three hits of his own including his second home run in as many games.

Trailing 3-0 early, the Tigers rallied to tie the score with three runs in the bottom of the second. Pomeroy blasted a one-out home run to left center to start the scoring before an RBI single off the bat of Ryan Imber plated Clayton. An RBI double by Jared Bogosian plated Imber evened the score.

The Cowboys struck in the ensuing half inning, regaining the lead with a two-run frame. The Tigers put up a second-consecutive three spot in the bottom half of the inning to take the lead for the first time in the game. With runners on first and second, Basgall delivered an RBI single before a wild pitch plated another run. Basgall then came around to score on an RBI ground out off of the bat of Imber.

Two more runs for the Cowboys in the fourth gave them the lead for the third and final time of the game. Right on cue the Tigers responded in the home half to regain the lead. With runners on second and third, Hughes roped a single up the middle that plated Nick Hammeke. Then another wild pitch allowed Jake Lanferman to score, giving the Tigers 8-7 lead.

A pair of scoreless innings from Ryan Ruder led to the Tigers expanding their lead to 10-7 in the bottom half. Another RBI single by Hughes started the frame for FHSU before Basgall executed a suicide squeeze to perfection to push Hughes across the plate.

The Cowboys closed within one run after plating a pair in the seventh. The Tigers once again responded like they had all afternoon, scoring two runs of their own after the seventh inning stretch. With two outs, Ty Redington singled before Hammeke and Lanferman both walked to load the bases with Hughes coming to the dish. He delivered for the Tigers with his third single of the day, scoring Redington and Hammeke.

The Cowboys wrangled together one more run in the eighth, but the deficit was too much to overcome as Zac Rothert came on to record the final five outs without further damage. The sophomore earned the save in his first appearance of the season, giving up just one hit and inducing a pair of double plays.

Ruder (1-0) picked up the win in relief for FHSU, tossing 3.1 innings while giving up three hits and two unearned runs to go with a pair of strikeouts. He came out of the pen after starter Ben Ramberg lasted 3.2 innings, allowing seven runs, five earned, on eight hits and one walk while recording four strikeouts.

The Tigers look for the weekend sweep on Sunday. First pitch is set for 12 pm.

FHSU Sports Information