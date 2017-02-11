Tallgrass Artist Residency now accepting applications

KDC

TOPEKA-The Tallgrass Artist Residency is now accepting applications from artists currently living in a place within the ecological boundaries of the North American prairie to participate in the 2017 residency program. The residency program was first implemented in 2016 with funding from the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission’s Arts Integration Program, and will be returning this year as a partnership program between KCAIC and the Center for Living Education, a non-profit organization that owns the Bank Art Space in Matfield Green, Kansas.

The Tallgrass Artist Residency will invite 8-10 artists to participate in two-week residency periods between April 17 and September 22, 2017. During individual residency periods, each artist will give a public presentation (i.e. artist talk, workshop, demo, performance). Dates and times TBD. Artists will also participate in a group exhibition at the Bank Art Space and the Tallgrass Artist Symposium at the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art in Manhattan, KS. The opening of the exhibition and the symposium of artist talks will take place on September 23, 2017.

This residency seeks to create connection and conversation across the Great Plains by requesting that applicants currently live in a place that is ecologically considered prairie. Ideal applicants will have a strong body of work with a voice that reflects the artist’s own community; a dedication to place, and an interest in participating in a contemporary dialogue. Applicants from all backgrounds and career levels, media and practice are welcome.

The Tallgrass Residency is headquartered at The Bank Art Space in the small community of Matfield

Green, KS. Several regional partners will participate in the 2017 program as lodging hosts for participating artists: Matfield Station and Prairieside Cottage & Outpost — both in Matfield Green, and The Volland Store in Volland, KS. Other partners include the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art at Kansas State University, which will host the Tallgrass Artist Symposium and The Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve in Strong City, which will host artist events.

The application deadline for the 2017 Tallgrass Artist Residency is March 1, 2017. Artists will be selected by a jury, comprised of Katherine Hamm (the Bank Art Space), Peter Jasso (Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission), Aileen Wang (Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art), Laura Berman (Prairieside Cottage & Outpost), and Patty Reece (the Volland Store).

Online application: https://kansascaic.submittable.com/submit/76304/tallgrass-artist-residency

Tallgrass Artist Residency website: https://tallgrassart.wordpress.com/

To contact the program directly: tallgrass.art@gmail.com