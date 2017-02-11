Record high in Hays Friday

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Local motorcyclists, dog walkers and convertible drivers seemed to know it Friday.

They were outdoors enjoying the warm weather and a new record high for Feb. 10 in Hays–83°, according to official statistics from the K-State Agricultural Research Center.

That temperature barely edged out the previous high of 82° in Hays on Feb. 10, 1951.

Today’s high will be much cooler, 63°, although still unseasonably warm for early February. The extended weather forecast calls for a 20% chance of rain Monday afternoon.