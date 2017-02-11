Partly sunny, mild Saturday

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 20 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 47. North wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 54.