Legette’s double-double leads FHSU past No. 9 Central Oklahoma

By GERARD WELLBROCK

Hays Post

HAYS, Kan. – Tatyana Legette scored 18 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to lead the Fort Hays State women to a 57-44 win over No. 9 Central Oklahoma Saturday afternoon at Gross Coliseum. It’s the Tigers (18-6, 9-6 MIAA) second win over a top-10 team this season and the 800th in program history. UCO (20-4, 11-3 MIAA) has now three straight and still has yet to beat FHSU at the Coliseum.

Tony Hobson Postgame Interview

Game Highlights

FHSU used went on a 10-2 run in the second quarter to build and eight point lead, then after the Bronchos pulled within one with 2:33 to play in the half, went on a 20-4 run over the next eight minutes to go up 17.

UCO closed the gap to eight with 6:47 to play, but Sarah Pimentel hit a layup off an in-bounds pass with one on the shot clock and Carly Heim it a jumper to push the lead back to double-figures.

The Tigers, who played without Emma Stroyan due to illness, held the Bronchos to 26-percent shooting including 4-for-24 from beyond the arc. The Tigers outrebounded the much taller Bronchos by six and scored 19 points off of 17 offensive rebounds.

UCO was led by 6-5 junior Jesheon Cooper who scored 10 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.