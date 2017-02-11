HPD arrest log, Feb. 6 to 8

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

——————————————

Kody Lane Jacoby Eli, 24, Hays, was arrested at 8:35 a.m. Feb. 6 in the 500 block of Vine on suspicion of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with a law enforcement official.

Amber Louise O’Connell, 33, Hays, was arrested at 8:35 a.m. Feb. 6 in the 500 block of Vine on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kyle Clinton Diehl, 22, La Crosse, was arrested at 11:54 a.m. Feb. 6 in the 700 block of Vine on suspicion of failure to appear.

Gage Russell Korobka, 32, Hays, was arrested at 5:41 p.m. Feb. 7 in the 3600 block of Hall on suspicion of failure to appear.

Dennis Lee Robinson Jr., 28, Hays, was arrested at 10:31 a.m. Feb. 8 in the 1100 block of Pinehurst on suspicion of failure to appear.

Travis Paul Thrower, 26, Hays, was arrested at 9:38 p.m. Feb. 8 in the 200 block of East Sixth on suspicion of failure to appear.

Cody Lee Preston-Schwab, 18, Hays, was arrested at noon Feb. 8 in the 4300 block of Vine on suspicion of theft.

Aaron Matthew Davis, 18, Hays, was arrested at noon Feb. 8 in the 4300 block of Vine on suspicion of theft.

Danny Joe Hall, 34, Hays, was arrested at 7:05 p.m. Feb. 7 in the 1900 block of Longfellow on suspicion of aggravated battery.

James Alan Monasmith Jr., Plainville, was arrested at 7:33 p.m. Feb. 8 in the 300 block of West Eighth on suspicion of domestic battery and battery.

Aaron Edward Antone Brown, 32, Hays, was arrested at 9 p.m. Feb. 7 in the 300 block of East 22nd on suspicion of failure to appear.

Nicholas Bryant Wohlgemuth, 37, Hays, was arrested at 4 p.m. Feb. 6 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of forgery, criminal use of a financial card and theft.