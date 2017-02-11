Brummer named the latest Covenant Builders Hometown Hero

Stephen Brummer has been named the latest Covenant Builders Hometown Hero, and will be honored at the Fort Hays State University basketball games on Saturday.

From his nomination:

Stephen Brummer has dedicated many hours of service to the Hays community in a variety of ways for many years. Stephen was proud to be a part of the construction of the first Habitat for Humanity house in Ellis County, and was instrumental in the first Habitat House in Hays, recruiting friends and coworkers to join him with the wonderful project.

Stephen has also been a member of the Kiwanis Club in Hays for the last 20 years. He has served as both President and board member throughout the years. Under his leadership, the Hays Kiwanis Flag Project was approved in 2000 and now displays more than 1,000 flags in the community on 5 National Holidays throughout the year. Since the program’s inception, Stephen has helped with the placement/retirement of flags on almost all of these occasions. Stephen has served on and chaired several different committees and has been presented with the prestigious Kiwanis International Hixson and Putnam awards for outstanding service to the club. Another passion of Stephen’s is the youth of the Hays community.

He has volunteered as the technical director for the annual Haunted House operated by the Catholic Youth Organization at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church for the past 16 years, even though this was the first year that one of his own children was old enough to participate. Additionally, Stephen played an important role in bringing the Hays Sports Complex to fruition, serving on the original planning and development committee. He saw the need for such a complex through his time coaching numerous seasons of soccer and baseball for his children. He is now able to watch many of those former players with pride, as they move on to high school sports.

For these reasons and many more, Stephen Brummer is a Hometown Hero and will be recognized at the Tiger Basketball games on February 11th.

