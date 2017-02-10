Wedding Showcase adds vendors, thousands of dollars worth of door prizes

By GARRETT SAGER

Hays Post

The biggest wedding showcase in western Kansas is Feb. 18 at Big Creek Crossing, 2918 Vine in Hays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The showcase — which features services such as registry information, music, travel, catering, photography, video, decorations and attire to make planning the wedding a little easier on the couple — currently has 45 vendors, according to James Younger, BCC marketing director, but more are expected.

The last day to reserve a spot for the showcase is Friday, Feb. 10.

Vendors such as Wedding Connections, Schoen’s Bridal World, Something Blue, Beautiful Beginnings, Cornerstone Interiors and Couture for Men will be present.

Catering services including Pasta Jays, Gella’s Diner & Lb. Brewing Co., and Rose Garden have already reserved a spot.

According to the showcase’s Facebook page, Travelooza will be present with honeymoon ideas.

Younger also said there will be thousands of dollars worth of door prizes available.

Following the showcase is a bridal fashion show, which takes place in the former Midwest Drug location. A runway is brought in, and Wedding Connections decorates the location.

For more information on Wedding Showcase 2017 you can check out the Facebook page.